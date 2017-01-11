MAHWAH, NJ and HERZELIYA, ISRAEL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- TopSpin Security, Inc., the leader in intelligent deception and detection solutions, today announced record sales in 2016 which rose 400 percent over the previous year. The company also reported that it added marquee customers in the financial, healthcare, pharmaceutical and technology sectors. Additionally, the company's workforce nearly doubled in 2016, including adding key executives in Sales and Marketing to the management team.

"In 2016, TopSpin continued to expand its solution set to allow organizations to quickly and accurately detect data breaches, engage attackers and neutralize advanced cyber-threats," said TopSpin's Founder and CEO Doron Kolton. "Posting a record year for sales and achieving rapid customer acquisitions in the space validates the differentiated deception and detection approach and the resulting simplicity and affordability TopSpin brings. We continue to expand with added headcount and important partnerships to meet the exploding growth in global demand for TopSpin's DECOYnet post-breach detection platform."

TopSpin saw significant growth in its DECOYnet™ platform and forged important new customer relationships in 2016. Chicago Trading Company selected TopSpin DECOYnet for real time awareness of threats and potential risks, and for enriching its threat intelligence system. Earlier in the year, First Midwest Bancorp selected TopSpin to protect its critical assets and enhance its security visibility without having to add additional team members. In addition, TopSpin also broadened its footprint in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors in 2016, winning major deals with leading corporations and medical centers across the United States.

In 2016, TopSpin delivered significant product feature enhancements to its solution, including improved deception density, enhanced UI, simplified operations via point-and-click configuration, richer forensics data and more. The company also released the results of comprehensive research that investigated the performance of deception technologies in corporate environments. The study, which revealed that private information stored in document files is the most popular target for attacks coming from professional hackers, was presented at DECFCON 2016 in Las Vegas.

TopSpin is backed by a group of leading security investors. These include Shlomo Kramer, Mickey Boodaei, Zohar Zisapel, and Rakesh Loonkar who have founded and seeded many cyber security successes, including Check Point, Imperva, Trusteer, Palo Alto Networks, Aorato, Adallom, Lacoon and many others.

DECOYnet is the industry's only intelligent deception solution that offers a built-in traffic and security analysis engine -- enabling highly accurate placement of mini-traps and decoys, an additional security layer through analysis and threat detection, and adaptive and flexible deception that evolves with changing network conditions. With DECOYnet, TopSpin continues to perfect its asset profiling capabilities, uniquely mapping the network by every asset and subnet to build a comprehensive deception layer for each individual network. By constantly breathing the network traffic, DECOYnet actively adapts to dynamic network conditions, including new assets and IoT devices introduced, so the deception layer is always optimized.

DECOYnet enhances organizations' threat intelligence by combining data from decoys, traps, and internal and egress traffic monitors; and correlating it into single, actionable incidents. It also interacts with third-party security tools, enriching SIEM/SOC systems to help organizations build a comprehensive threat map. Constantly breathing traffic to detect suspicious activities and assess threats before they become critical, the new solution allows security teams to stay on top of complex security issues.

About TopSpin Security

TopSpin Security is the leader in intelligent deception and detection technologies which allow organizations to quickly and accurately detect breaches, engage attackers and neutralize advanced cyber-attacks. Its technology is based on a network of decoys that lure attackers by mirroring valuable network assets and are fully adaptive to organizations' changing environments. Its unique traffic analysis engine and integration into organizations' existing security infrastructure deliver the industry's only deception solution that provides for strategic placement of traps and decoys; added security and internal correlation; and operational advantages such as automated, point-and-click configuration. Once engaged, the decoys interact with attackers, deceiving them and slowing their advances, while providing accurate, actionable alerts and forensics trails. TopSpin's DECOYnet is already deployed by leading Global 2000 companies. The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Mahwah, N.J., with its R&D center in Herzliya, Israel. Learn more at https://www.topspinsec.com.

TopSpin and DECOYnet are registered trademarks of TopSpin Security, Inc., in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Dan Spalding

Email Contact

(408) 960-9297



