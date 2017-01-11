PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Enghouse Interactive, a leading developer of a comprehensive portfolio of contact center software and services, today announced the availability of TELUS, which details how they better service business customers with Contact Center: Service Provider (CCSP).

Serving businesses of all sizes regionally and nationally, TELUS, one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing service providers, maintains a keen awareness of marketplace needs. TELUS noted that mid-sized enterprises had a demand for custom solutions, but lacked the IT expertise to integrate and then manage these solutions onsite.

"With tight budgets and internal IT resources stretched thin, midmarket customers stand to gain a great deal from leveraging contact center as-a-service," said Chad Wormington, Strategic Director, Contact Centre Technology and Services at TELUS. "Integrating next generation contact center technology into existing legacy infrastructure is counter-intuitive for these companies, in terms of cost-benefit analysis and systematic growth. Recognizing this reality, it became clear that CCSP was the optimal choice for both TELUS and its end customers."

Based on a multi-tenant architecture, CCSP allows TELUS to offer the most flexibility to each customer, so they can move to the cloud at their own pace, whether expanding seats or adding new communication channels or features. In addition, CCSP embraces open, modern, standards-based interfaces, rather than exclusionary proprietary technology. As such, TELUS is able to support other partner products, and empower their customers to evolve and grow beyond the limits of their current contact center platforms and applications.

"We were looking for an application and a partner that could help us optimize both our level of investment in the platform and our time to market," continued Wormington.

By managing the transition from on premise to the cloud, TELUS not only mitigates operational risk for the customer's in-house IT function, but also reduces financial liability by shifting them to an OPEX pricing model based solely on consumption.

"For mid-market businesses where limited IT resources can be shifted from low value tasks such as managing legacy, premise-based contact center systems, CCSP provides TELUS the means to help its customers heighten efficiency," said Jacki Tessmer, Vice President of Cloud and Service Provider Strategy, Enghouse Interactive.

"Many businesses have not kept pace with the market's increasing expectations for multi-channel services and support, leaving themselves vulnerable and exposed to losing customers to more agile competitors," added Wormington.

This reality is perhaps the most compelling reason TELUS offers contact center as-a-service; it is the fastest and most effective way for contact centers to close the expectations gap with regard to customer experience. From there the value proposition only gets stronger, as contact centers now have a platform they can more easily evolve as they continue to meet their customers' expectations. Whether that entails enhancing multi-channels by integrating new modes such as chat or email, or adding deeper business-level integrations with CRM, workforce optimization, analytics and business intelligence, the ability is no longer dependent on their in-house IT resources or capital expense purchases.

