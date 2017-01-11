

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Wednesday morning ahead of the long-awaited press conference with president-elect Donald Trump, who will meet with reporters for the first time since July.



Until today, Trump has taken to Twitter instead of answering questions from the press regarding his bold campaign promises.



Markets will be particularly interested in any comments related to fiscal spending, the Federal Reserve, trade agreements and the relationship with Russia.



While there are no first tier economic reports this morning, traders will be looking ahead to remarks from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and the U.S. retail sales report later in the week.



Gold for March was up $2 at $1888 an ounce, its highest in about two months.



