

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group (AAL) Wednesday announced 08 percent decline in December traffic expressed in revenue passenger miles to 18.180 billion from 18.33 billion last year.



Capacity for the month edged up 0.5 percent to 22.56 billion from 22.453 billion a year ago. Load factor was down 1 percentage point to 80.6 from 81.6 a year ago. System cargo ton miles improved 12.5 percent to 218.69 million from 194.455 million.



The airlines expects fourth quarter total revenue per available seat mile or TRASM to be flat to up 2 percent year-over-year. Earlier outlook was between down 1 percent and up 1 percent. In addition, the company expects its fourth quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 7 percent and 9 percent, up from previous guidance of 6 percent to 8 percent.



