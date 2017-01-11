VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Kalytera") (TSX VENTURE: KALY) announces that it has granted stock options on January 9, 2017 to purchase 170,466 common shares of the Company to a director. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.52 per common share and expire ten years from the date of grant. One-third of the options granted will vest on December 30, 2017 and the remaining options will vest in twenty-four (24) equal monthly installments commencing January, 2018.

Kalytera is pioneering the development of a next generation of cannabinoid therapeutics. Through its proven leadership, drug development expertise, and intellectual property portfolio, Kalytera seeks to establish a leading position in the development of novel cannabinoid medicines for a range of important unmet medical needs.

