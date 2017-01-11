

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump has denied reports that the Russian Government has been providing him intelligence on his political opponents, and that they collected compromising information on his personal life and finances.



On Tuesday, US media published an unverified letter containing salacious allegations against the United States' incoming president.



The letter, purportedly from a former British intelligence agent, alleges that Russians have been feeding Trump intelligence on his opponents, including Hillary Clinton, for years. It also details Trump's alleged 'personal obsessions and sexual perversion.'



The full text of the alleged intelligence memo was published by online news site BuzzFeed on Tuesday.



The sensational dossier claims Trump hired group of prostitutes to defile a Moscow hotel suite where Obama and his wife stayed during their official trip to Russia.



The information was contained in a highly classified report that US intelligence agencies reportedly presented to President Barack Obama and Trump last week.



It followed an unclassified report by US intelligence agencies that the Russian Government carried out cyberattacks targeting US general elections.



Trump tried to defend himself against the allegations through a series of tweets.



'Fake news - a total political witch hunt!'



The businessman-turned politician insisted that Russia has never tried to use leverage over him. 'I have nothing to do with Russia - no deals, no loans, no nothing.'



'I win an election easily, a great 'movement' is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state,' he added.



He also lashed out at the Intelligence agencies for having allowed this 'fake news' to leak into the public. 'One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?'



