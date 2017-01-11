Announces industry-leading pipeline of more than 50 films across 8 languages and over 40 directors on board

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that its majority-owned subsidiary, Eros International Media Limited, released its current film production lineup for 2017-18. The Company plans to produce over 50 films across multiple languages, making it the largest slate by any Indian studio this year, offering a diversified slate of marquee and content-driven films. In addition to this strong production slate, the Company will also continue to selectively acquire content on an opportunistic basis.

The company has ramped up its own productions with an exciting lineup under development, encompassing a significant number of releases across budgets, genres and languages through key partnerships. These partnerships include talented producer-director, Aanand L Rai and their joint production entity Colour Yellow Production, NextGen Films and Trinity Pictures, Eros' in-house franchise label.

Commenting on the company's strong pipeline, Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International Media Ltd said, "We are delighted to collaborate with some of the best creative forces in the business and build a strong portfolio of films. We continue to see great opportunity in nurturing talent, creating IP in-house and remain focused on delivering our promise to provide wholesome entertainment to audiences with the right mix of popular and content driven cinema".

Following the critical and commercial successes of Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Nil Battey Sannata and Happy Bhag Jayegi, Eros continues its association with Aanand L Rai and will roll out eight more titles with Colour Yellowwhich include Rai's directorial venture starring Shah Rukh Khan, a quirky romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Savdhaan by south director RS Prasanna and two films, Mukkebaz and Manmarziyaan, will be helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Sankalya's Nimmo. Following the success of Happy Bhag Jayegi, director Mudassar Aziz will reunite on a film he will direct along with another interesting collaboration with Navdeep Singh (of NH10 and Manorama Six Feet Under fame) for a project that is currently in the scripting stage. Additionally, a Malayalam film Moothon starring Nivin Pauly that Rai will be co-producing with Ajay Rai and Alan McAlex, to be directed by Geetu Mohandas, who's last film Liar's Dice was India's official entry at the 87th Academy Awards is also in the pipeline from the banner.

Speaking on the association, Aanand L Rai said, "Eros and Colour Yellow share an amazing synergy which reflects in the kind of films we make together, showcasing Indian ethos that touch hearts. What makes this association special is how, as partners, the teams bond and celebrate each project together

Eros' new slate also boasts of five films in association with NextGen Films, namely the blockbuster actor-director duo-Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan's action-packed musical Munna Michael, Sushant Singh Rajput's space odyssey Chandamama Door Ke,directed by Sanjay Puran Singh and directors Rahul Dholakia and Sabbir Khan'snext projects along with another project titled Make in India to be announced soon

Director Rahul Dholakia adds, "Eros and NextGen are very established film companies and I am looking forward to partnering with them in my next venture".

Trinity Pictures, the company's visionary venture and in-house franchise label has five franchises across new and diverse genres lined up in the next couple of years- a spy-superhero film, Sniff directed by Amole Gupte, a live action bilingual (Hindi and Tamil) elephant film to be directed by multiple award winning Tamil director, Prabhu Solomon, ace director Krish's buddy cop film whichwill be shot in Hindi and Tamil simultaneously, featuring popular lead actors from both South and Bollywood and two Indo-China co-productions, a first for any Indian studio-Kabir Khan's travel drama and Siddharth Anand's cross-cultural romantic comedy.

"It's exciting to jointly develop the Indo-China project with Eros and I hope we create new milestones together. This project will reach out to a much wider audience, new geographies and territories opening up the fastest growing film market of the world, China", added director Kabir Khan.

Eros will release the much-awaited third instalment of the popular Sarkar franchise, Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 and Vikram Motwane's vigilante drama Bhavesh Joshi with Phantom Filmsthis year. With a focus on creating fresh concepts in new spaces, Eros is working with a pool of talented and established directors on board including Homi Adajania and Sriram Raghavan (Badlapur 2) in association with producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Sujay Ghosh (Reunion), Raj DK (Farzi) among others. A sequel to hit political thriller drama Nayak Nayak 2 penned down by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali & Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame will also go on floor this year.

The Indian studio also continues to expand its regional presence this year with more than 25 releases across Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Punjabi. Following their double success together with Bengali films Belaseshe and Praktan, Eros will release director duo Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's Posto this year. Also on the anvil is director Moinak Bhowmik's Bibaho Diaries, Double Feluda director Sandip Ray's next, two projects by Sujoy Ghosh, Kamleshwar Mukherjee's Goodnight City and a project each by directors Ranjan Ghosh, Raja Chandra and Rabi Kinagi.

The company has also greenlit two Telugu projects by ace directors Chandu Mondeti (of Premam fame) and Maruti in association with IDream's production division.

Also, slated to release are four Marathi films Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar by Hemant Dhome which makes a strong statement on the current state of Shivaji's forts across Maharashtra, sequel to the hit Coffee Ani Barach Kahi by Prakash Kunte and another two films in association with Everest Entertainment.

Eros' Tamil slate will offer a range of titles by established directors as well as new talent which include Ramu Chellapa's Enkitta Mothathe, Suresh Sangiah's Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, Manikandan's Kadasi Vivasayi, Bharath Krishna's Nervazhi and another project with director Venkat Prabhu.

Following the release of the legendary tales of Char Sahibzaade and Banda Singh Bahadur, the company has also announced Punjabi films 3D animation Guru Tegh Bahadur and Jaita, to be directed by Harry Baweja.

Following the success of its Malayalam releases like Happy Wedding, IDI etc., Eros continues to make successful inroad into Malayalam cinema with multiple releases coming up including C/o Saira Banu starring Manju Warrier, Amala Akineni, directed by Antony Sony Sebastian, Ranjan Pramod's Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu with Biju Menon and Aju Varghese as leads, Sunday Holiday directed by Jis Joy starring Asif Ali, Sreenivasan, Lal Jose and Asha Sharath and another film to be directed by Thomas Sebastian.

This year will also see Eros' debut into Kannada cinema with the release of Aake in association with K S Dreams and Nakshatra Productions, directed by K M Chaitanya and starring Chiranjeevi Sarja and Sharmila Mandre.

Speaking on his association with Eros, leading Bengali director Shiboprasad Mukherjee said, "It's been great to partner with Eros who recognize the importance and potential of regional cinema, opening newer markets in India and overseas".

Jyoti Deshpande, Group CEO, Eros International PLC, commented "With this film slate, Eros demonstrates two fundamental strengths, firstly its firm footing on a dominant market leadership position built on the pillar of a wide, diverse portfolio of films and secondly its ability to foresee market trends and adapt swiftly to step up its own production and co-production model over the content acquisition model. While the demonetization in India was a temporary cloud over the business affecting footfalls in the short run, we see great opportunities including a cashless economy driving accelerated adoption of Eros Now, one of the leading OTT services in India with over 2 million paying subscribers and over 55 million users worldwide. A compelling film slate with winning budgets and not just winning scripts, backed with a well-oiled global distribution network that consistently opens new markets for Bollywood coupled with strong pre-sales and a game-changing early mover Eros Now digital strategy, positions Eros uniquely to capitalize on the rapidly growing Indian entertainment sector."

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. In 2015, 3 out of the top 4 box office films and 7 out of the top 15 box office films were from Eros. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005641/en/

Contacts:

Eros International Plc

Mark Carbeck, +44 207 258 9909

Chief Corporate and Strategy Officer

mark.carbeck@erosintl.com

or

Sloane & Company

Erica Bartsch, 212-446-1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com