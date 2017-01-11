CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- NetSfere, an award-winning secure mobile messaging service from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc., today released its latest version with a range of innovative features, including a new Guest User Feature that enables NetSfere users to communicate and collaborate with external users via NetSfere. This new feature, with NetSfere's unique level of industry-leading security and IT controls, extends its highly secure mobile messaging to an organization's ecosystem of outside vendors, partners and clients.

This new capability allows NetSfere users to exchange messages with virtually anyone, including guest users who are either members of other NetSfere groups or do not have a NetSfere account. Additionally, all NetSfere users now have their own personal NetSfere weblink, where anyone can securely message them with the same level of message security and protection that is currently used for internal communication.

"As more enterprises trust NetSfere as their preferred, secure platform for communication, we are ensuring that we are on the forefront of innovation in keeping all communication, both inside and outside of the organization, as secure as possible," said Anurag Lal, CEO and President of Infinite Convergence Solutions. "This new release adds an additional layer of security and control for IT departments, while giving employees a superior and easy-to-use tool to collaborate internally or externally."

With the new Guest User Feature, NetSfere users can invite guests into a new or existing conversation, which is clearly noted and identified in a conversation list and in chat view. All conversations are encrypted by default, with additional controls provided to the organization's IT administrator. NetSfere has also added features for security and reliability, including advanced administrative attachment controls for files, such as documents, images and videos, globally across the enterprise and at the user level. Administrators can disable attachments by file type and platform, including iOS, Android and Web, as well as prohibit the saving or forwarding of attachments to other users.

As an enterprise-grade messaging service, the latest updates to NetSfere further advance its already robust service offering to meet the enterprises' unique needs. NetSfere provides businesses with a secure mobile messaging platform by tapping into advanced features, such as end-to-end encryption, that provides advanced protection for messages and internal information. With safeguards and controls for regulatory compliances such as SOX and HIPAA, NetSfere's security is unmatched in comparison to consumer and third-party messaging apps commonly used in the enterprise.

For more information about NetSfere, visit www.netsfere.com.

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a secure enterprise messaging service from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc. NetSfere provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features and administrative controls. NetSfere leverages Infinite Convergence's experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators and is also compliant with regulatory requirements, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes-Oxley and others. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com.