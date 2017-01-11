ENGLEWOOD, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Kilshaw Press is pleased to announce that it has signed Colorado author Thad Dupper and will publish his first novel in a series, Attack on Nantucket, in March 2017.

Dupper, a former tech company CEO, skillfully leverages his tech background along with his knowledge of military technology to produce a techno-thriller that is fast paced and authentic.

Attack on Nantucket follows in the footsteps of Tom Clancy as it combines espionage, a terrorist plot against the sitting US president's family, and the assets of the US Navy set on the island of Nantucket.

"I knew from the first page that I was going to thoroughly enjoy this book," said Theresa Kilshaw, Kilshaw Press Publisher. "Thad has crafted a thriller that is hard to put down."

Dupper, a member of the Tail Hook Association, has four carrier-arrested landings to his credit, having been the Navy's guest as part of their Distinguished Visitor program. Drawing on his first-hand experience Dupper has created a story that is timely and entertaining. In addition, Dupper, who has frequently vacationed on the island of Nantucket, has set his novel on the stunning island off the Massachusetts coast.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Dupper exhibits a writing style that captures the energy and pace shaped by today's mobile and social media technology. "I've always known that I would write this novel," says Dupper. "The concept for this story began during my many international business trips. It wasn't, however, until I stepped down from my CEO assignment that I had the cycles to devote to this project."

With 30 years of industry experience, Mr. Dupper has a successful record growing both start-up and public companies. Most recently Mr. Dupper was CEO of Evolving Systems. Prior to that, Mr. Dupper was a member of the leadership teams at Terabeam, Expand Beyond, a Menlo Ventures company, and Teradata, where he was an early member of the management team.

Attack on Nantucket will be launched in March 2017. You can place a pre-order for the novel on Amazon or download an excerpt and keep apprised of latest developments by following us on www.attackonnantucket.com, or on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram feeds of AttackonNantucket.

About Kilshaw Press

Kilshaw Press, an independent publisher, focuses on discovering new, promising writers and providing them with a platform and industry know-how to get their works published.

