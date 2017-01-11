AMITYVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) is pleased to announce that we have agreed in principal to an exclusive retail distribution deal in California with Bevmo!, the number one specialty beverage retailer on the west coast, www.bevmo.com, for the Brut and Rose Bellissima Prosecco line, www.bellissimaprosecco.com. We are awaiting final approval from our California distributor and hope to be in stores by months end, we also anticipate offering Bellissima through Bevmo! to the Washington State and Arizona stores as we open those markets. Our unique Zero Sugar Sparkling Prosecco will be available as well throughout the State through other retail outlets.

Additionally, Iconic Brands management is finalizing plans to consolidate the ownership interest of Bellissima Spirits and Bivi Vodka to a 100% interest, terms and conditions are being finalized, but this is deemed a necessary and prudent step in the growth of our Portfolio and will be beneficial to our shareholders.

Further we are now approved in North Carolina, New Hampshire and Colorado, and will commence shipments to these states with purchase orders from Colorado and New Hampshire already in house.

See our Celebrity Partner Christie Brinkley and Bellissima Prosecco featured on the Cover of Chilled Magazine this month, www.ChilledMagazine.com.

Please visit our website and join the mailing list at www.BellissimaProsecco.com and see our product availability map, Christies appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; also follow us on twitter at @BellissimabyCB.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Iconic Brands, Inc.

Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com



