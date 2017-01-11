GRASS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML) announces the Chairman New Year Statement and CEO Podcast interview with host Everett Jolly on Uptick Newswire's Stock Day Podcast on January 10, 2017. Simlatus Corporation designs, manufactures and sells commercial audio and video broadcast equipment worldwide. The company has a current expanding revenue base in the broadcast industry with long-term national and international distribution. Our customers include large broadcast giants such as CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DIRECTV.

To listen to the interview please click the link below:

https://upticknewswire.com/simlatus-corp-ceo-gary-tilden-reports-revenue-for-first-time-in-companys-history

Chairman Robert Stillwaugh stated, "As we begin another new year it's a good time to reflect back over the previous nine months and to look forward to the challenges that lay ahead. Considering the uncertainties caused by the world economy and the new government, SIML has managed the changes in its stride."

Our Chairman, Bob Stillwaugh has made the following statement:

"A major achievement over the last nine months is that we completed the transition from our 'Oil & Gas' business to our newly acquired business in the 'Commercial Broadcast & Television' industry'. We have seen excellent results through our established relationships with our global product distribution partners, along with their continued support of the products we manufacture, as well as the new products we will introduce this year. I am delighted that we have many satisfied customers that use our commercial audio/video products, and we will be adding more new customers and distribution throughout 2017.

"Another important change has been the restructuring of the convertible debt established with our previous management; which correlates with the positive changes to our balance sheet. I am proud that we reduced our debt from $4M to less than $100,000 in the past nine months. We have worked hard to restructure and add value to this company as it is essential for those who have invested in us.

"Simlatus has a very high level of activity amongst our new marketing programs scheduled throughout this year, and this is due to the dedication and enthusiasm shown by our various distributors and major commercial broadcast studios. We have initiated our marketing and advertising platforms to display our commercial products to a wide audience of industry participants across the country, which will benefit our revenues from selling our existing products and new products.

"Building on the changes we've made last year in developing a better company, new revenues and building a stronger product line; we have also extended our relationship with a world leading broadcast studio to beta-test our new SyncPal in their southern California studio.

"2017 is shaping up to be another challenging year and we, along with our fellow Board members, look forward to working hard throughout the year as well as updating you on progress against this exciting growth plan. In the meantime remember that you can contact Simlatus at any time, and we welcome all feedback. You can reach us through any of our social media channels, via email info@simlatus.com or you can call us on (530) 205-3437.

"Finally we wish you the very best for 2017 and hope it is a safe and prosperous New Year!"

ABOUT SIMLATUS: www.simlatus.com

Simlatus Corporation designs, manufactures and sells commercial audio and video broadcast equipment worldwide. The company has a current expanding revenue base in the broadcast industry with long-term national and international distribution. Our customers include large broadcast giants such as CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DIRECTV, as well as many smaller broadcast customers which include religious facilities, international broadcast facilities, colleges, and radio stations. The new Simlatus-IBS™ will allow the company to capitalize in the $120B growing industry of augmented/virtual reality.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

