sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 11.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

131,21 Euro		+0,32
+0,24 %
WKN: 903978 ISIN: US7739031091 Ticker-Symbol: RWL 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,86
133,81
15:04
132,17
134,12
14:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC131,21+0,24 %