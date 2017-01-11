SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Gimbal's Fine Candies today announces the start of its 2017 Valentine's Day Sweepstakes with a chance to win a romantic table setting for two, including 10 pounds of Gimbal's delicious heart-shaped Cherry Lovers candies. The sweepstakes runs from Jan. 11 to Feb. 1 and can be found on Gimbal's Facebook page, with all entrants receiving 15 percent off their next online purchase using the code VDAY17.

"Cherry Lovers heart-shaped confections come in nine different cherry-combo flavors, all of which are made with real cherry juice -- we take pride in creating quality candy with incredible tasting flavors," said Karin Vollrath, sales and marketing director at Gimbal's Fine Candies. "We're thrilled to offer our customers a chance to win 10 pounds of Cherry Lovers and our adorable and delicious Valentine's Day table setting, and can't wait to see who wins!"

With Valentine's Day around the corner, celebrate by enjoying this gorgeous table setting, which also includes a set of heart-themed champagne glasses, plates, napkins, a dessert platter, along with a romantic tablecloth, and candles.

All of Gimbal's products are free of major food allergens and do not contain gluten, soy, peanuts, tree nut, dairy, and eggs.

To enter the sweepstakes please visit https://www.facebook.com/gimbalscandy.

About Gimbal's Fine Candies

Gimbal's Fine Candies was founded in 1898 in downtown San Francisco. Four generations later, everyone at Gimbal's is still incredibly dedicated and passionate about creating irresistibly delicious confections. From old-time favorites to innovative new candies, everything Gimbal's produces is made with pride in the USA. For additional information on Gimbal's Fine Candies, visit www.gimbalscandy.com or call 1-800-344-6225.

