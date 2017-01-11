Correction refers to clearing and market segment. Correct information is highlighted in bold below.



On request of AQ Group AB, company registration number 556281-8830, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from January 16, 2017.



The company's share capital consists of 18,294,058 shares as per today's date.



Short Name: AQ ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares to be listed: 18,294,058 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0000772956 ------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID: 13236 ------------------------------------------------------ Average Daily Turnover: EUR 119,430 ------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP cleared ------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Mid Cap ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 2000 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------------------------



