sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 11.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,70 Euro		-0,886
-1,86 %
WKN: A0DNX7 ISIN: KYG4412G1010 Ticker-Symbol: HOO 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HERBALIFE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HERBALIFE LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,055
47,534
15:02
47,164
47,643
14:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HERBALIFE LTD
HERBALIFE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HERBALIFE LTD46,70-1,86 %