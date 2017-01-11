Herbalife (NYSE: HLF), a global nutrition company, congratulates International soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, an Herbalife Nutrition-sponsored athlete since 2013, on being named The Best FIFA Men's Player 2016. The award was determined through a combined voting process that included the votes of team captains and managers from national teams all around the globe, an online public ballot of football fans, and votes by a select group of global media representatives.

"Herbalife Nutrition is proud to congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo for this well-deserved award that celebrates an incredible year filled with amazing accomplishments," said Michael O. Johnson, chairman and CEO, Herbalife. "We have a proud heritage of supporting athletes around the world like Cristiano who exemplify our belief in proper nutrition and a healthy, active lifestyle."

Ronaldo, named the most famous athlete in the world by ESPN, adds to other major awards in 2016 including the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Golden Boot for being the leading scorer in league matches from the top division of every European national league. He is the only athlete to have won the Golden Boot four times. Ronaldo has also won the 2015/16 UEFA Best Player in Europe Award after leading Real Madrid to a first-place finish in the UEFA Champions League, as well as leading his home country of Portugal to the UEFA Euro 2016 championship for the first time ever. And most recently he won the Ballon d' Or, the annual football award presented by France Football.

Herbalife Nutrition-sponsored athletes use Herbalife® products before, during and after training and games. As part of its ongoing commitment to improving sports nutrition and performance, Herbalife Nutrition launched Herbalife24 CR7 Drive in collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo, a sports drink designed specifically to meet the nutritional needs of the global soccer legend and benefit athletes of all levels.

To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition sponsored athletes, visit http://iamherbalife.com/blog/athletes/.

About Herbalife:

Herbalife is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great products since 1980. Our nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife Independent Members in more than 90 countries. We are committed to fighting the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity by offering high-quality products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Member and a community that inspires customers to live a healthy, active life.

We support the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. We also sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy and champions in many other sports.

The company has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of $4.5 billion in 2015. The Herbalife website contains a significant amount of financial and other information about the company at http://ir.Herbalife.com. The company encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

