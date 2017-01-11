DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Parks Associates announced that DTE and Powerley will deliver a joint keynote at the eighth-annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 20-22, 2017, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. The research firm announced new smart energy research today, from the upcoming 360 View: Energy Management, Smart Home, and Utility Programs, showing that 82% of U.S. broadband households performed some energy-saving action in 2016, including 50% who adjusted their thermostat in order to save money and energy.

Irene Dimitry, Vice President, Business Planning and Development, DTE Energy; and Manoj Kumar, CEO, Powerley will deliver the day's closing keynote at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21. The presentation will focus on strategies for driving energy efficiency, consumer engagement, and new connected business models through energy management and home automation solutions.

"Energy providers are accelerating the adoption of smart home solutions, expanding the market beyond early adopters," said Tom Kerber, Director of IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. "Many smart energy devices have an outstanding return-on-investment, yet upfront cost is an obstacle to adoption. Energy programs are expanding the smart home market and the utility relationship with consumers. The Smart Energy Summit will highlight energy providers on the forefront of the smart home."

"In bridging the smart grid to the smart home, utilities are reshaping our relationship with energy while redefining their businesses," said Manoj Kumar, CEO, Powerley. "As we look beyond the meter, we have an opportunity to engage customers in an entirely new connected home experience that is enriched by energy management."

Additional keynotes and key speakers at Smart Energy Summit include:

Kevin Butt, General Manager, Environmental, Toyota Motor North America

Abigail Daken, ENERGY STAR Program, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Jeremy Eaton, Vice President and General Manager, Connected Home, Honeywell

Ann McCabe, Commissioner, Illinois Commerce Commission

The Smart Energy Summit agenda is designed with strategic insights including representatives from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. The Summit features Parks Associates' latest consumer research highlighting the adoption of smart energy solutions and analysis of utility strategies to integrate smart home, solar energy, and value-added services into grid operations, energy efficiency, and DR programs in order to expand their services.

Conference sponsors include People Power Company, Alarm.com, Austin Energy, Bidgely, Carrier, ecobee, Hampton Products International, Powerley, The Weather Company, Whisker Labs, ipCapital Group, MivaTek, and State Farm.

Conference supporters include Advanced Energy Economy, Internet of Things Consortium, AltEnergyMag.com, Antenna, B2 Group, CIOReview, Conference Guru, Engerati, Green Button Alliance, Hometoys, IoT Today, ISE Magazine, Israeli Smart Energy Association, KNXtoday, Mission Data, NEEP, oneM2M, Open Connectivity Foundation, OpenADR Alliance, POWERGRID International, Smart Energy Journal, Smart Grid Spain, Smart Grid Today, TD The Market Publishers, TelcoProfessionals, Utility Dive, Utility Post, Wi-Fi Alliance, and WSNBuzz.com.

Parks Associates is accepting press pass requests for Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer at http://www.parksassociates.com/ses-presspass. More information about the Smart Energy Summit is available at www.SES2017.com. To speak with an analyst or request specific research data, contact Holly Sprague at hsprague@gmail.com or 720-987-6614.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines new cross-industry opportunities in the expanding market for energy solutions, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services, as they evolve within the smart home and consumer-based Internet of Things.

Smart Energy Summit focuses particularly on the challenge of engaging consumers with energy-related solutions. Research analysts, thought leaders, and industry executives present and discuss business strategies, case studies, partnership opportunities, and consumer research that utilities, service providers, retailers, and manufacturers can use to expand and monetize their energy offerings.

The eighth-annual Smart Energy Summit will take place February 20-22, 2017, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and SmartEnergy17 and on the Smart Energy Insights Blog. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.ses2017.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3097824



Holly Sprague

Parks Associates

720.987.6614

hsprague@gmail.com



