Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2017) - Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) announces that pursuant to its press release of September 21, 2016, the company has finalized a definitive agreement with OZ Minerals Limited to acquire 100% of OZ Minerals' holdings in Jamaica, which include:

OZ Minerals' 70% interest in the Bellas Gate Joint Venture licenses covering 84 square km; and

OZ Minerals' 100% interest in five other licences covering 276 square km.

Subject to the impending transfer of the licenses by the mining authorities, Carube Copper will then own a 100% interest in eleven licences covering over 535 square km (subject to underlying royalties). These licences cover the best copper-gold prospects identified to date by Carube and OZ Minerals in Jamaica.

Jeff Ackert, President and CEO of Carube Copper comments: "The signing of the final agreement now paves the way for Carube Copper to fund our own exploration and/or enter partnerships for exploration on any of our 100% owned copper and gold licenses. We have already received serious interest in these assets and we are reviewing a number of strategic alternatives. We are very pleased to see this enthusiasm in the geology and copper mineralization on our Jamaican package and the fact that we have high priority targets ready to drill."