

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's annual average inflation increased in 2016, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.



Annual average inflation rose to 0.6 percent from 0.5 percent in 2015. In 2014, prices fell 0.28 percent. Core inflation that excludes energy and fresh food was 0.7 percent, unchanged from the previous year.



In 2016, average inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices also rose to 0.6 percent from 0.5 percent in 2015.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in December from 0.6 percent in November. Core inflation climbed to 0.5 percent from 0.4 percent in November. Compared to the previous month, the CPI was unchanged after a 0.5 percent drop in November.



The HICP inflation climbed to 0.9 percent in December from 0.5 percent in November. On a month-on-month basis, the measure was unchanged.



