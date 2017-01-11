Helsinki, Finland, 2017-01-11 15:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Norvestia Oyj Stock Exchange Release 11 January 2017 at 16:20



CAPMAN PLC HAS ANNOUNCED THE FINAL RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER, SHARE ISSUE AND COMMENCING OF REDEMPTION PROCEEDINGS



CapMan Plc ("CapMan") has today, 11 January 2017 announced that, according to the final result of acceptances received during the subsequent offer period of the voluntary public exchange offer for Norvestia Oyj's ("Norvestia") shares and subscription rights ("Exchange Offer), CapMan's share of Norvestia's shares grew by approx. 1.8 percentage points. Together with Norvestia's shares previously owned by CapMan these represent approx. 92.5 per cent of all Norvestia's shares and votes. No subscription rights have been used to accept the Exchange Offer. The subsequent offer period of the Exchange Offer ended 9 January 2017.



CapMan has also announced that CapMan's Board of Directors has resolved to issue 1,041,456 new CapMan shares as consideration to those Norvestia's shareholders, who accepted the Exchange Offer during the subsequent offer period between 4 and 9 January 2017. The completion trades of the shares of these Norvestia shareholders shall be made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer on or about 12 January 2017, following which CapMan's ownership in Norvestia increases to 92.5 per cent. The new CapMan shares provided as offer consideration are registered in the Trade Register and booked to the book-entry accounts of those Norvestia's shareholders, who have validly accepted the Exchange Offer, on or about 12 January 2017. According to CapMan, the new shares represent approx. 0.7 per cent of the share capital and votes in CapMan following the completion of the share issue. CapMan will apply for the new shares to be listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd with trading to commence on or about 13 January 2017.



CapMan has also announced that CapMan's ownership of Norvestia's issued and outstanding shares has exceeded 90 per cent and CapMan will commence the mandatory redemption proceedings of all Norvestia's shares held by minority shareholders in accordance with the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. CapMan has today on 11 January 2017 decided that it will submit an application to the Redemption Committee of the Finnish Central Chamber of Commerce to commence arbitration proceedings once CapMan has received all the Norvestia shares accepted during the subsequent offer period. The development of the redemption proceedings will be announced separately.



Helsinki, 11 January 2017



NORVESTIA OYJ



Board of Directors



Additional information: Juha Kasanen, Managing Director, tel. +358 9 6226 380



Additional information: Juha Kasanen, Managing Director, tel. +358 9 6226 380



