Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Migraine Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Migraine epidemiology, Migraine diagnosed patients, and Migraine treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Migraine derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Migraine, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Migraine market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Migraine prevalence, Migraine diagnosis rate, and Migraine treatment rate for the period 2016 - 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Migraine Patient Flow

Migraine Prevalence

Migraine Diagnosed Patients

Migraine Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Migraine: Disease Definition

2. Migraine Patient Flow in Europe

3. Migraine Patient Flow in Germany

4. Migraine Patient Flow in France

5. Migraine Patient Flow in Spain

6. Migraine Patient Flow in Italy

7. Migraine Patient Flow in UK

