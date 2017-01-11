Interventional Radiology Products Market Worth 8.02 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Interventional Radiology Products Market by type (Stents, Catheters, IVC Filter, Accessories), Procedure Type (Angioplasty, Angiography, Biopsy, Thrombolysis, Embolization), Applications (Oncology, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology) - Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD 8.02 Billion by 2021 from USD 6.35 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2021.

The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the interventional radiology products market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

The report segments this market on the basis of type, procedure, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into stents, catheters, IVC filters, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, angioplasty balloons, thrombectomy systems, embolization devices, biopsy needles, and accessories. In 2016, the stents segment is expected to dominate the global interventional radiology products market. The key factors driving the growth of the interventional radiology stents market are the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases around the world.

Based on procedure, the market is segmented into angioplasty, angiography, embolization, thrombolysis, biopsy & drainage, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, and other applications. In 2016, the angiography segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and rising geriatric population are the key factors driving market growth in this segment.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiology, urology & nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology, neurology, orthopedics, and other applications. The oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market segment are the increasing incidence of cancer and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Based on region, the global interventional radiology products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The rising incidence of chronic diseases (CVD), the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and availability of reimbursement for minimally invasive products in this region are the major factors contributing to the growth of this market.

Key players in the interventional radiology products market include Abbott Vascular (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), C.R Bard (U.S.), Biosensor International Group Ltd. (Singapore), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.).

