Pi is Enabling Business Travellers to Predict Their Travel Spend With Airbnb

LONDON, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pi, leader in data analytics and machine learning has unveiled new API integration with world-leading hospitality company Airbnb.

This integration allows travel managers to access their employees' Airbnb data through the Pi platform, enabling them to view spend at Airbnb properties fully integrated into volume and marketshare reports for traditional hotels.

Simon Carmouche, Product Director for Pi Travel stated, "This resolves several dilemmas that have been plaguing travel managers when dealing with the sharing economy. Now, managers are able to see this activity seamlessly integrated into their core dataset, so they can leverage Airbnb volume in supplier negotiations, and resolve any lingering duty of care issues with the increasing number of travellers using this sector."

Pi's travel platform enables businesses get the most out of their travel data, whether their focus is on sourcing, traveller experience or more accurate reporting. By enabling integrated reporting across emergent Shared Economy services, Pi is allowing companies to expand on their more restrictive policies to ensure they are keeping up with customer demand, whilst providing clarity against traditional expense in order to shape future policy.

Tyler Christie, VP of Product said, "We're excited to integrate our technology with Airbnb to help CFO's unlock massive savings from including shared economy alternatives to hotels. This is another example of Pi's commitment to provide advanced analytics that deliver tangible, bottom-line benefits for CFOs."

About Pi

Pi allows businesses to seamlessly integrate their data sources into one platform. Their technology reduces data complexity, increases data quality and allows business users across the organisation access to advanced data capability to make faster and more reliable business decisions.

About Airbnb

Founded in August of 2008 and based in San Francisco, California, Airbnb is a trusted community marketplace for people to list, discover, and book unique accommodations around the world - online or from a mobile phone or tablet. Whether an apartment for a night, a castle for a week, or a villa for a month, Airbnb connects people to unique travel experiences, at any price point, in more than 34,000 cities and 191 countries. And with world-class customer service and a growing community of users, Airbnb is the easiest way for people to monetize their extra space and showcase it to an audience of millions.