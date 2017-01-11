Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Melanoma Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Melanoma epidemiology, Melanoma diagnosed patients, and Melanoma treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Melanoma derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Melanoma, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Melanoma market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Melanoma prevalence, Melanoma diagnosis rate, and Melanoma treatment rate for the period 2016 - 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Melanoma Patient Flow

Melanoma Prevalence

Melanoma Diagnosed Patients

Melanoma Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Melanoma: Disease Definition

2. Melanoma Patient Flow in Europe

3. Melanoma Patient Flow in Germany

4. Melanoma Patient Flow in France

5. Melanoma Patient Flow in Spain

6. Melanoma Patient Flow in Italy

7. Melanoma Patient Flow in UK

