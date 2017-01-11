sprite-preloader
11.01.2017 | 15:44
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 11

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Mick Barker
  2. Giles Fearnley
  3. Stephen Montgomery
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. Group Employee Director (PDMR)
  2. Member of Executive Committee (PDMR)
  3. Member of Executive Committee (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each


- GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
  1. Partnership shares purchased on behalf of and matching shares awarded to Mick Barker
  2. Partnership shares purchased on behalf of and matching shares awarded to Giles Fearnley
  3. Partnership shares purchased on behalf of and matching shares awarded to Stephen Montgomery
c)Price(s) and volume(s)


Partnership shares

Matching shares
Price(s)Volume(s)
  1. 104.90p
  2. 104.90p
  3. 104.90p
  1. 110
  2. 119
  3. 132
  1. 0p
  2. 0p
  3. 0p
  1. 18
  2. 18
  3. 18
d)Aggregated information
  1. Aggregated volume: 115.39, Price: 90.15p per share
  2. Aggregated volume: 124.83, Price: 91.12p per share
  3. Aggregated volume: 138.47, Price: 92.31p per share
e)Date of the transaction2017-01-10
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

