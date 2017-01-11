Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Major Depression Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Major Depression epidemiology, Major Depression diagnosed patients, and Major Depression treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Major Depression derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Major Depression, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Major Depression market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Major Depression prevalence, Major Depression diagnosis rate, and Major Depression treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Major Depression Patient Flow

Major Depression Prevalence

Major Depression Diagnosed Patients

Major Depression Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Major Depression: Disease Definition

2. Major Depression Patient Flow in Europe

3. Major Depression Patient Flow in Germany

4. Major Depression Patient Flow in France

5. Major Depression Patient Flow in Spain

6. Major Depression Patient Flow in Italy

7. Major Depression Patient Flow in UK

