

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Outgoing US President Barack Obama says America is a better, stronger place than it was eight years ago when he took office.



He made the claim in his emotional farewell speech in Chicago, where he first declared victory in 2008.



The 55 year-old President called for tolerance among various sections and races of Americans, and to defend their democracy, which he warned is under threat.



Wiping tears, Obama described his wife and First Lady Michelle Obama as a role model, who made him and the country proud. Michelle and daughter Malia were present at the speech.



Obama thanked Vice President Joe Biden, whom he called his brother.



The United States' first black president has barely 10 days remaining in office.



