Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Irritable Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Irritable Bowel Syndrome epidemiology, Irritable Bowel Syndrome diagnosed patients, and Irritable Bowel Syndrome treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Irritable Bowel Syndrome market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Irritable Bowel Syndrome prevalence, Irritable Bowel Syndrome diagnosis rate, and Irritable Bowel Syndrome treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patient Flow

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Prevalence

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diagnosed Patients

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Disease Definition

2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patient Flow in Europe

3. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patient Flow in Germany

4. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patient Flow in France

5. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patient Flow in Spain

6. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patient Flow in Italy

7. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/244m6w/europe_irritable

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005727/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Gastrointestinal Drugs