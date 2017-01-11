sprite-preloader
WKN: 1059 ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
11.01.2017 | 15:55
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BODYCOTE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 11

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		Bodycote PLC
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsYes
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited (Parent Company)
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		10/01/2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:11/01/2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited - 14%








8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
GB00B3FLWH9926,843,62026,843,62026,568,22626,568,22613.876%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
26,568,22613.876%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited - 13.876%
Standard Life Investments Limited - 13.602%
Ignis Investment Services Limited - Below 5%
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:		Total voting rights of 191,456,172 based on company announcement as at 30th December 2016
14. Contact name:U Ball, Group Company Secretary, Bodycote plc

LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
15. Contact telephone number:+44 (0) 1625 505300

© 2017 PR Newswire