CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- The Warranty Group, a leading global provider of warranty solutions and underwriting services, announced today that Alejandra Calatayud has joined the organization as its new Executive Vice President, Latin America. In this role, Calatayud will be responsible for TWG's operations and strategic growth throughout Latin America.

"We're very pleased Alejandra has joined our leadership team," said Nelson J. Chai, President and CEO of The Warranty Group. "She brings vast international business experience focused on aggressive growth strategies and superior customer service. With her guidance and knowledge, I'm confident The Warranty Group will grow our already strong position within the Latin America region."

Calatayud brings nearly thirty years' experience to her new role at The Warranty Group, beginning her career as an independent consultant in Australia and New Zealand. She then moved to Microsoft Mexico where, under her leadership, the company achieved 100% growth in their product registration base and received national recognition by the most important editors in Mexico as one of the top five companies in the country. She then moved to New York to lead various sales efforts for Microsoft -- each endeavor resulting in double-digit revenue growth.

In 2010 Calatayud joined American Express Company as Vice President and General Manager where she doubled Latin America's corporate customer base and realized double-digit, per client revenue growth in three years. In her most recent role at American Express, she served as Vice President and General Manager, Global Corporate Group, where she was responsible for a multi-billion dollar portfolio of strategic accounts on the Fortune 500 list in the United States, and global accounts in Canada and Latin America.

Calatayud and her family will relocate from New York City, New York to Mexico City, Mexico, which will serve as the regional headquarters of The Warranty Group's operations in Latin America.

