GenePOC to Announce CE Marking of Its Revogene' Instrument and Its Second Test, CDiff

QUÉBEC CITY and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GenePOC, has received CE marking for its second bacteriological test, GenePOC CDiff, and for its centripetal sample to result instrument, revogene

GenePOC, Inc. (GenePOC), a member of DebiopharmGroup, announced a new phase in its operations after obtaining CEmarking for its revogene instrument and its first set of tests for Group B Streptococcus (GBS) and C. difficile. With this in place in addition to the European distributor network announced in November 2016, GenePOC is preparing for commercialization in Europe and other countries accepting CEmark for clinical diagnostics. The GenePOC team is proud to have reached this critical milestone.

"GenePOC has achieved another very important milestone for its future. By successfully combining the CE mark for the revogene instrument with 2 critical tests, GBS and CDiff, using complex clinical specimens and by obtaining very good clinical performance versus the reference methodology, GenePOC shows its ability to build a menu for infectious diseases, including Hospital Acquired Infections. This step, in line with our engagement, is only the first of a long series that will allow us to become a key actor in diagnosis at the point of service - and more precisely as close as possible to the patient," added Patrice Allibert CEO of GenePOC.

Further to the CE marking, clinical trials for the FDA on GBS have been completed and GenePOC expects the start of its CDiff clinical trial by mid-January.

About GenePOC

GenePOC is a company that specializes in the development of rapid diagnostic devices which enable the detection and prevention of infectious diseases.

The company has developed the revogene system, enabling rapid microbial testing at the point of care (POC). This instrument can analyze many types of infection within 70 minutes, is easy to operate and deals with a wide range of biological samples, making it a user-friendly and efficient tool.

In 2013, Frost & Sullivan recognized GenePOC by presenting it with the 2013 BestPracticesAward North American Molecular Diagnostics Entrepreneurial Company of theYear.

GenePOC, Inc. is an autonomous member of the DebiopharmGroup since the share acquisition made in the summer of 2016 as announced in communications on July 13th and August 30th, 2016. The Group's initial investment in GenePOC was through its strategic fund, DebiopharmDiagnostics; when Debiopharm subsequently became a majority shareholder the shareholding in GenePOC was transferred to the Group's holding company, DebiopharmHolding.

About Debiopharm Group

Debiopharm Group' is a Swiss-headquartered global biopharmaceutical group of five companies active in drug development, GMP manufacturing of proprietary drugs, diagnostics tools and investment management. Debiopharm focuses on developing prescription drugs that target unmet medical needs. The group in-licenses and develops promising drug candidates. The products are commercialized by pharmaceutical out-licensing partners to give access to the largest number of patients worldwide.

