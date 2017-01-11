Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $157.1 Billion by 2022, Globally - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $157.1 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 35.6% during the period 2016-2022.

Graphics processing units (GPUs) evolve rapidly to accelerate high performance for data parallel computing. Modern GPUs contain hundreds of processing units, capable of achieving high precision calculations. Constantly evolving graphic games, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) gaining traction, and trending artificial intelligence (AI) are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, incapability of integrated GPU to facilitate intensive graphic designing software restrain the market growth.

Integrated GPU accounted for the highest share, i.e., 51.5%, of the overall GPU market size in 2015, owing to its incorporation in portable electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, handheld gaming consoles, laptops, and many more. Hybrid GPU is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the GPU industry, owing to its ability to function as both, integrated and dedicated GPUs.

Smartphone segment consumes largest GPU market share followed by tablet and computers which include desktops, laptops, supercomputers, and workstations. Tablet segment is expected to foster a significant growth in GPU industry, with a growth rate of 38.0%, owing to its increase in sales during the forecast period.

GPU has its penetration in wide range of industries such as electronics, IT & telecommunication, defense & intelligence, media & entertainment, industrial, and healthcare. In 2015, GPU electronics industry segment held 50.6% market share in the overall GPU market size. The manufacturers of portable electronics and wearables are incorporating advanced graphic computing systems for applications such as VR & AR to maintain a competitive advantage. The IT & telecommunication is expected to grow at a faster pace, with a CAGR of 37.3%, due to the increased investment in developing GPU by players for applications, such as 3D visualization of geospatial data, base stations, and workstation.

The graphic processing unit market share of Asia-Pacific was highest in 2015, i.e., 47.3%. The region emerged as a prime region for GPU with a high growth rate, exhibiting an increased demand due to rapid rise in sales of tablets and smartphone.

According to Ayushi Bajpai, Research Associate, Semiconductor and Electronics at AMR "GPU is estimated to foster high growth during the forecast period owing to its heavy utilization in artificial intelligence and virtual & augmented reality. Numerous artificial intelligence platform building companies, such as Microsoft, Sony, and Google are collaborating with GPU manufacturers to develop integrated GPU system supporting intensive graphic computing efficiently."

Key findings of the Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market study

In 2015, integrated GPU accounted for the highest share of 51.5% in the overall market

Smartphones accounted for the largest GPU market share in 2015, and is expected to grow with CAGR of 37.1% during the forecast period

Electronics industry contributed over 50.6% of the overall market in 2015, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period

LAMEA is expected to be the fastest growing GPU market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.6% during the forecast period

Several prominent players operating in the GPU market adopted partnership as their key strategies. Companies such as Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Intel Corporation have introduced innovative and technologically advanced products to capture more market share. Prominent companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, ARM Holdings PLC, Imagination Technologies Ltd., and others.

