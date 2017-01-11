

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., set to make the unprecedented move of testifying against the nomination of Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., as Attorney General, Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., claimed the New Jersey lawmaker is only looking for a platform for his presidential aspirations.



Booker is set to testify against Sessions during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday in what is said to be the first time in history that a sitting senator will testify against another sitting senator's nomination to a Cabinet position.



'I'm very disappointed that Senator Booker has chosen to start his 2020 presidential campaign by testifying against Senator Sessions,' Cotton said in a post on Facebook.



He added, 'This disgraceful breach of custom is especially surprising since Senator Booker just last year said he was 'honored to have partnered with Senator Sessions' on a resolution honoring civil-rights marchers.'



Cotton said Booker is welcome to oppose Sessions' policies and vote against his nomination but argued there is nothing unique about the Alabama Senator's views as to require Booker's extraordinary testimony.



In a statement on Tuesday, Booker said he felt a 'call to conscience' to testify against Sessions, calling the Attorney General nominee's views 'deeply troubling.'



During the first day of his confirmation hearings, Sessions sought to defend his record on civil rights and rejected allegations of racism.



