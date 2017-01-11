Competitive Vendor Assessment by Current Analysis Once Again Identifies Netcracker as the Only "Leader" in NFV MANO

Netcracker Technology, an NEC company, announced today that industry research firm Current Analysis has once again named Netcracker as the sole "leader" in its formal market assessment on network functions virtualization (NFV) management and orchestration (MANO). NFV MANO is considered a critical component for defining, instantiating and managing network infrastructure and services in the cloud.

This report, "NFV MANO: Competitive Dynamics and Solution Assessments," focuses on NFV MANO, including NFV orchestrator (NFVO) and virtual network function manager (VNFM) components. It is written by David Snow, Principal Analyst of IP Services Infrastructure at Current Analysis.

Download your copy of the report here.

Current Analysis evaluated 13 vendors in five categories: overall solution portfolio, functional support, integration interworking, VNF & network service support and deployability. Each vendor was ranked as either "vulnerable," "competitive," "strong," "very strong" or "leader."

For the second time in the past year, Netcracker emerged as the sole leader in the formal vendor comparison due to its comprehensive Agile Virtualization Platform and Practice (AVP), which was unveiled in 2016. Current Analysis noted that Netcracker's Hybrid Operations Management (HOM) suite, which comprises NFVO and VNFM, was one of the most functionally sophisticated offerings analyzed in the report. The report also cited the value of Netcracker's commercialized partner ecosystem and orchestration capabilities at the VNFM level.

"Despite the NFV MANO competitive field widening, Netcracker's continued leadership in our market assessment is based on its solution being among the more comprehensive and functionally sophisticated in the market," said David Snow. "Netcracker has also operationally wrapped and onboarded a very high number of third-party VNFs, delivering multiple live MANO deployments at the NFVO level including integration with carrier OSS and BSS. This demonstrates its ability to both address the service provider's broad needs and to deliver and integrate its solution into a live environment."

For more information on Netcracker's solution portfolio, please contact Joanna Larivee at Joanna.Larivee@Netcracker.com.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005740/en/

Contacts:

Netcracker Technology

Joanna Larivee, +1-781-419-3374

Joanna.Larivee@Netcracker.com