The Stronach Group Releases Episode 2 of the '13th Jockey' Featuring UFC Champion Conor McGregor & Comedian Jon Lovitz

UFC Champion Conor McGregor is the '13th Jockey' in a Short Film Series for the $12 Million USD Pegasus World Cup Invitational, The World's Richest Thoroughbred Horse Race

SOUTH FLORIDA, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC Champion and '13th Jockey' Conor McGregor and Actor, Comedian and 'Trainer' Jon Lovitz are back with the release of the 2nd episode of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational's '13th Jockey' series of short comedic films. Episode 2 entitled "Training Day", features McGregor being pushed by Lovitz to adopt a new and unusual training regimen as he prepares to become a jockey. Unfortunately, Lovitz is too busy entering the Pegasus World Cup Invitational's Win-Win Contest irritating McGregor, leading to a heated and funny exchange.

As Heard on Episode 2:

McGregor: "I shite a million bucks every morning."

Lovitz: "Well, that must be painful."

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational encourages fans worldwide to take their share of the world's richest Thoroughbred horse race by entering for the chance to win $1,000,000 USD in the Pegasus Win-Win Contest at www.pegasusworldcup.com/win.

The inaugural Pegasus World Cup Invitational will be held at The Stronach Group's Gulfstream Park in South Florida on Saturday, January 28, 2017 and will surpass the Dubai World Cup as the world's richest Thoroughbred horse race. The Pegasus World Cup Invitational is restricted to 12 horses that will compete for a record setting $12 million USD purse. Tickets for the race are available online at www.pegasusworldcup.com.

The "13th Jockey" Episode Schedule

Episode 1 - "Announcement"

Release Date: January 4, 2017

Synopsis: UFC Champion Conor McGregor alongside his new trainer, Jon Lovitz, announces his intention to compete in and win The Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

Episode 2 - "Training Day"

Release Date: January 11, 2017

Synopsis: Conor McGregor is pushed by his trainer Jon Lovitz to adopt a new and unusual training regimen while Jon is busy entering the Pegasus Win-Win Contest.

Episode 3 - "Smart Outfit"

Release Date: January 18, 2017

Synopsis: Conor McGregor, with the help of trainer Jon Lovitz, tries on and picks his silks (the jockey's wardrobe) for race day.

Episode 4 - "The Race"

Release Date: January 28, 2017 - Pegasus World Cup Invitational Race Day live on NBC 4:30pm EST

Synopsis: Conor McGregor finally makes his debut as a jockey. Will the Champ Champ conquer?

The Stronach Group

The Stronach Group (TSG) is an industry leader in world-class horse racing, entertainment and pari-mutuel wagering technology. Within our portfolio of racing and gaming businesses, TSG holds some of the greatest brands in the industry including; Santa Anita Park, "The Great Race Place"; Pimlico Race Course, home of the legendary Preakness Stakes®; Gulfstream Park, one of Florida's newest entertainment destination centers featuring a casino and outdoor retail village; Laurel Park; Golden Gate Fields; and Portland Meadows; and also includes industry leading pari-mutuel technology subsidiaries AmTote and Xpressbet. For more on The Stronach Group, visit www.stronachgroup.com.

