DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Investor Audio Web Conference

DW Catalyst Fund Limited

For immediate release

11 January 2017

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

DW Catalyst Fund Limited 2016 Review & 2017 Outlook with David Warren

Monday, 23 January 2017 at 14:00 (GMT)

Pre-registration is required in order to join the conference.

Please email investor.relations@dwpartners.com by close of business on 20 January 2017 to pre-register.

Participants will have the opportunity to hear a review of 2016 performance and market themes, and a discussion of outlook and upcoming opportunities for 2017 from David Warren, CEO/CIO of DW Partners, LP ("DW"). DW is a specialist credit manager and the Manager of DW Catalyst Offshore Fund, Ltd. ("DWCOF").

During the call participants will be provided with the opportunity to submit questions. A space is also available on the registration page for those who would like to submit questions in advance.

A replay will be available for three business days following the conference.

Information regarding the Company, including NAV reporting and RNS announcements is available to existing shareholders on the Company's website at http://www.dwcatalystltd.com.

