

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diabetes-related kidney failure among Native American adults (American Indians/Alaskan Natives) decreased 54 percent between 1996 and 2013, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. This remarkable decrease follows population-based approaches to diabetes management and improvements in clinical care begun by the Indian Health Service (IHS) in the mid-1980s.



'The Indian Health Service has made tremendous progress by applying population health and team-based approaches to diabetes and kidney care,' said CDC Director Tom Frieden M.D., M.P.H. 'Strong coordinated clinical care and education, community outreach and environmental changes can make a dramatic difference in reducing complications from diabetes for all Americans,' he added.



Native Americans have a greater chance of having diabetes than any other U.S. racial/ethnic group. Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure in the U.S. About 2 in 3 Native Americans with kidney failure have diabetes, according to this month's Vital Signs. But the rate of diabetes-related kidney failure in Native Americans has declined the fastest of any racial/ethnic group in the U.S., Federal data show.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX