Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Axial Spondyloarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Axial Spondyloarthritis epidemiology, Axial Spondyloarthritis diagnosed patients, and Axial Spondyloarthritis treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Axial Spondyloarthritis derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Axial Spondyloarthritis, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Axial Spondyloarthritis market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Axial Spondyloarthritis prevalence, Axial Spondyloarthritis diagnosis rate, and Axial Spondyloarthritis treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Axial Spondyloarthritis Patient Flow

Axial Spondyloarthritis Prevalence

Axial Spondyloarthritis Diagnosed Patients

Axial Spondyloarthritis Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Axial Spondyloarthritis: Disease Definition

2. Axial Spondyloarthritis Patient Flow in Europe

3. Axial Spondyloarthritis Patient Flow in Germany

4. Axial Spondyloarthritis Patient Flow in France

5. Axial Spondyloarthritis Patient Flow in Spain

6. Axial Spondyloarthritis Patient Flow in Italy

7. Axial Spondyloarthritis Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/644l94/europe_axial.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005759/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs