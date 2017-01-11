Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder epidemiology, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder diagnosed patients, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder prevalence, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder diagnosis rate, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Patient Flow

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Prevalence

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Diagnosed Patients

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: Disease Definition

2. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Patient Flow in Europe

3. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Patient Flow in Germany

4. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Patient Flow in France

5. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Patient Flow in Spain

6. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Patient Flow in Italy

7. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n8x38q/europe_attention

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005765/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Mental Health