E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market is Expected to Scrap 69.7 mn Units by 2026: Rising Electronics Production Makes Asia Pacific Frontrunner | TMR

The leading players operating in the global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market are LS-Nikko Copper Inc., Boliden Group, Umicore N.V., Ultromex Ltd., and Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. These companies are expected to expand their scrapping facilities to increase business in the coming years. Furthermore, several players will also focus on streamlining their e-waste management to ensure sustainable resource management and maximum recovery of precious metals.

According to the research report, the global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-Scrap market is expected to scrap 69.7 mn units by the end of 2026 as compared to 43.7 mn units in 2015.

Household Appliances become Key Contributor to Scrapping Business

The sources for e-scrap and PCB e-scrap are household appliances, IT and telecommunications products, entertainment devices, and others. Out of these, the household appliances are expected to make a significant contribution to the growth of the global market. By the end of 2026, about 36.46 million tons of household appliances will be scraped.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, South America, and Europe. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to make a contribution of 42.4% to the overall market in terms of volume. The developing countries of India, China, Japan, and Korea will drive this regional market due to the booming technological production and increasing expenditure on electronics.

Shorter Lifespan of Electronics Works in Favor of Global Market

The global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market has been witnessing sustained growth over the past few years due to the growing volume of electronic products. The increasing scrap recycling capacities across the globe are also fueling the rise of this market. The changing consumer spending habits, influx of newer gadgets, rising purchasing power, and increasing disposable incomes have collectively encouraged consumers to spend on electronic products, which means it has also led to be discard the old ones. The growth of the global e-scrap and printed circuit board e-scrap market is hinged on this very cause-effect relationship between spending and discarding. As this is projected to be a strong emerging trend, it is expected to ensure a sustained demand for the overall market.

Ongoing developments in electronic equipment and other electronics has not only shortened their lifespan but also lured consumers to buy new ones. Thus, technological advancements, governmental regulations regarding reducing electronic waste, overflowing landfills, and increasing environmental pollution is expected fuel the growth of the global market in the coming years. E-waste scrap mainly includes computers, laptops, television sets, mobile phones, and other electrical or electronic household appliances.

Disorganization of Waste Collection Hinders Market Growth

The global market faces some tough challenges such as transportation, collection, installation of smelting facilities and integrated refining. The tasks associated with collection of e-waste are considered to be the major challenges in the global market. Furthermore, the disorganized way of collecting waste and lack of organization in preprocessing centers is also expected to hinder the market's growth in the coming years.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market (E-Scrap Source Type - Household Appliances, IT and Telecommunication Products, and Entertainment Devices; PCB E-Scrap Type - Telecommunications Circuit Cards, Network Communications Boards, Circuit Packs, and PC Motherboards; Material Recovered (PCB E-Scrap) - Ferrous Components, Metals, and Precious Metals) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 - 2026."

Market Segmentation:

E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by E-Scrap Source

Household Appliances

IT and Telecommunication Products

Entertainment Devices

Others

E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by PCB E-Scrap Type

Telecommunications Circuit Cards

Network Communication Boards

Circuit Packs

PC Motherboards

Others

E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by Material Recovered (PCB E-Scrap)

Ferrous Components

Metals (Copper, Aluminum, Tin)

Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, Palladium)

E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South America

In addition, the report provides E-scrap generated, PCB E-Scrap generated, e-scrap recycling rate, demand estimates for e-scrap, demand estimates for PCB e-scrap analysis with respect to the following countries:

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

Belgium

The Netherlands

Russia

APAC

Japan

China

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Australasia

GCC

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

South Africa

