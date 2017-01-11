Screw Compressor Market Worth 11.01 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Screw Compressor Market by Type (Oil-free, Oil-Injected), Stage (Single, Multi), Technology (Stationary, Portable), End-User (Chemical & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Mining & Metals, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Power), & by Region - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 7.99 Billion in 2016 to USD 11.01 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.62% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 68 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 138 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Screw Compressor Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/screw-compressor-market-122896617.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The global market is set to witness significant growth, due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient compressors and low maintenance and operation costs of screw compressors.

The single-stage segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Screw Compressor Market, by stage, during the forecast period

The single-stage segment led the Screw Compressor Market in 2015 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for screw compressors in industries where process needs continuous high air quality in a shorter downtime. These compressors are more suitable for industries such as petrochemicals, mining, and oil & gas as they help in maintaining continuous and uninterrupted operations. This segment is expected to create new revenue pockets for the Screw Compressor Market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=122896617

Food & beverage to be the fastest growing end-user segment in the Screw Compressor Market

With regard to the end-user segment, food & beverage segment is expected to be the fastest growing market in 2016. The food & beverage end-user needs 100% pure oil-free air for processing food. There might be a risk of contamination if the compressed air contains any external particle in the output. Therefore, oil-free screw compressors are used in this industry in order to maintain air quality standards.

Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=122896617

Asia-Pacific: The fastest growing market for screw compressor

In this report, the Screw Compressor Market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global Screw Compressor Market, owing to increasing industrialization and manufacturing facilities in the region. China is expected to dominate the screw compressors market in the Asia-Pacific region.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the Screw Compressor Market. These players include Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Ingersoll Rand PLC (Ireland), GE Oil & Gas (U.K.), Gardner Denver, Inc. (U.S.), and Siemens AG (Germany). Leading players are trying to penetrate the markets in developing economies, and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Air Compressor Market by Type (Positive Displacement & Dynamic), Maximum Pressure (0-20 bar, 20-100 bar & above), Output Power (0-50 kW, 50-250 kW, 250-500 kW & above), Seal (Oil immersed & Oil free), End-Use - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-air-compressor-market-78986532.html

Turbocompressor Market by Type (Centrifugal & Axial), Application (Oil & Gas, Chemical, and Power Generation), Stage (Single & Multi), Output Pressure (0-20, 21-100, Above 100 Bar), and by Region - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/turbocompressor-market-78667090.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets