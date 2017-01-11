Construction on the project, located close to the town of Childers, is expected to begin towards the end of the first half of 2017. The next step will be for Esco to work with network operators Ergon, in order to establish grid connection for the project.

Landowner David Torrisi was searching for an environmentally friendly way to enhance his property on the Isis river, and found that the 180ha site was an "ideal fit" for a PV project. Torrisi also stated that he was "very excited ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...