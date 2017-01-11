Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Atrial Fibrillation Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.
The report provides insights into Atrial Fibrillation epidemiology, Atrial Fibrillation diagnosed patients, and Atrial Fibrillation treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.
The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.
The study helps executives estimate Atrial Fibrillation market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The report provides estimates and forecasts of Atrial Fibrillation prevalence, Atrial Fibrillation diagnosis rate, and Atrial Fibrillation treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.
Key Features of the Report:
- Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow
- Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence
- Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Patients
- Atrial Fibrillation Treated Patients
Key Topics Covered:
1. Atrial Fibrillation: Disease Definition
2. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Europe
3. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Germany
4. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in France
5. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Spain
6. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in Italy
7. Atrial Fibrillation Patient Flow in UK
