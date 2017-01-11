Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan Unveils 19 Communications Industry Transformational Predictions for 2017

Download the full analysis for all 2017 predictions and their market impact

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 2017 is finally here; what will it bring? Will it be the year when mobile technology is reconciled with what it should be used for (interactive communications, photography, commerce, and entertainment) rather than what some are using it for now (bullying, rumor mongering, threats and the spread of violence)? Will augmented and virtual reality services finally deliver on the long-term promise of improving ways to do business, and expanding ways to bring customer entertainment to a heightened sense of realism?

These questions scrape just the surface of what Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis, Stratecast Predictions 2017: The Year Ahead will address. The Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan analysis offers insights into 19 forecasted technology trends to expect within the next year and provides several views into the multiple dimensions of the communications marketplace, including those tied to:

Big Data & Analytics

Business Communication Services

Cloud Computing

Connected Home & Consumer Communication Services

Operations, Orchestration, Data Analytics & Monetization (ODAM)

Secure Networking

Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan is please to unveil two of the 19 technology trend predictions below:

1. Return of the SI (Systems Integrator)

"After laboring to drive integration costs down, CSPs are seeing the trend forcibly reverse as unfamiliar technologies emerge, several environments simultaneously transform, and ecosystems diversify," said Tim McElligott, Senior Consulting Analyst, Operations, Orchestration, Data Analytics & Monetization (ODAM) Global Competitive Strategies, Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan. "System integration and consulting services will become major components of operations again."

2. AI Rides Its Expanded Footprint to a Prominent Big Data Role

"For decades, artificial intelligence (AI) was an interesting technology in search of viable commercial applications," noted Jeff Cotrupe, Industry Director, Big Data & Analytics at Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan. "Propelled by IBM and its Watson cognitive solution, the focus now is on using AI to search through massive volumes of raw data to provide actionable insight-sometimes in seconds.

About Stratecast

Stratecast collaborates with our clients to reach smart business decisions in the rapidly evolving and hyper-competitive Information and Communications Technology markets. Leveraging a mix of action-oriented subscription research and customized consulting engagements, Stratecast delivers knowledge and perspective that is only attainable through years of real-world experience in an industry where customers are collaborators; today's partners are tomorrow's competitors; and agility and innovation are essential elements for success.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

Our "Growth Partnership" supports clients by addressing these opportunities and incorporating two key elements driving visionary innovation: The Integrated Value Proposition and The Partnership Infrastructure.

The Integrated Value Proposition provides support to our clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation including: research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation and implementation.

provides support to our clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation including: research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation and implementation. The Partnership Infrastructure is entirely unique as it constructs the foundation upon which visionary innovation becomes possible. This includes our 360 degree research, comprehensive industry coverage, career best practices as well as our global footprint of more than 40 offices.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

