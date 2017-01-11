LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) announced today that its Board of the Directors has elected a new slate of officers under the leadership of a new President -- Tom Nieman, Vice President of Global Marketing for JCM Global.

Previously AGEM's Treasurer, Nieman replaces Thomas Jingoli as President for a 2-year term, while Mr. Jingoli moves to the Treasurer position for a 1-year term. One-year terms were approved for:

First Vice President Dan Savage (Chief Administration Officer, Scientific Games)

Second Vice President David Lucchese (Executive Vice President, Games, Everi)

Secretary Mark Dunn (Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Aristocrat Leisure Limited)

Treasurer Thomas Jingoli (Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Konami Gaming)

Vice President of Government Relations Steven DiMasi (Vice President of Global Government Relations, IGT)

Co-General Counsel Harper Ko (Deputy General Counsel - Gaming, Scientific Games)

Co-General Counsel Daron Dorsey (General Counsel, North American Operations, Ainsworth Game Technology)





AGEM is a non-profit international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, table games, online technology, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry. AGEM works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world. Through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship, the members of AGEM work together to create benefits for every company within the organization. Together, AGEM has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment where AGEM members can prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives. For more information, visit www.AGEM.org.

