Technavio's latest report on theglobal infantile spasms therapeutics marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021.

Sapna Jha, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on cardiovascular and metabolic disorders sector, says, "The global infantile spasms therapeutics market is growing at a slow pace. This is due to the increased availability of generic drugs and less approved therapies in the market and the less awareness of the disease and the available treatment options, especially in the low- and middle-income countries

Orphan designation of drugs by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US FDA makes them eligible for incentives such as tax credits for qualified clinical testing, exemption from prescription drug user fees unless indicated for additional non-orphan indications and market exclusivity for seven years in the US and ten years in the EU. High unmet medical needs regarding the development of drugs that have a high safety and efficacy profile and patient assistance programs, in terms of reimbursements, offered by various governmental and non-governmental organizations propel the growth of the market.

The top three emerging trends driving the global infantile spasms therapeutics market are:

Development of devices and smartphone apps to detect seizures and track medications

Alternate drugs fill the gap

Reformulation of marketed drugs

Development of devices and smartphone apps to detect seizures and track medications

The new trend observed in the infantile spasms market is the development of seizure alert devices that detects the seizure and notifies it to the physician, through alarms, phone calls, or text messages. SmartMonitor has developed a watch, SmartWatch, which should be worn 24 hours a day to detect any seizures. If it detects any seizures, it immediately sends out an alert warning to the caregivers/physicians. The device is now available only in the US.

"Empatica has developed another smart watch, Embrace, which monitors the physiological stress, arousal, sleep, and physical activity of the individual. Apart from this, a smartphone application EpDetect has been developed, which exploits advanced signal processing to detect seizures," according to Sapna.

Alternate drugs fill the gap

Considering there is a lack of exact therapy targeted at complete remission of infantile spasms, the alternative drugs are used extensively by the individuals. The available drugs such as adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), vigabatrin, and oral corticosteroids fail to induce complete cessation of infantile spasms are ideally a threat to market growth. In the absence of any proven remission track, alternative drugs come quite helpful to fuel the drug sales for infantile spasms market.

Prednisone is approved for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disease, but this medication is also used for the treatment of infantile spasms market. Similarly, other alternative treatments such as nitrazepam, valproic acid, topiramate, levetiracetam, lamotrigine, felbamate, and ganaxolone are also available for the treatment of infantile spasms.

Reformulation of marketed drugs

Drug delivery systems such as film-coated tablets and dispersible increase the efficacy of drugs either by increasing the bioavailability or by expanding the compliance of an individual. This reformulation results in products with improved efficacy and safety profiles and provides an opportunity for drug makers to extend the term of their drug patents delaying the market entry of generic drug. For instance, Pfizer, UCB, and GlaxoSmithKline developed film-coated tablets of Neurontin, Keppra, and Trobalt, respectively.

The key vendors are as follows:

H. Lundbeck

INSYS Therapeutics

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

