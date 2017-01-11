Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Asthma epidemiology, Asthma diagnosed patients, and Asthma treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Asthma derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Asthma, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Asthma market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Asthma prevalence, Asthma diagnosis rate, and Asthma treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Asthma Patient Flow

Asthma Prevalence

Asthma Diagnosed Patients

Asthma Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Asthma: Disease Definition

2. Asthma Patient Flow in Europe

3. Asthma Patient Flow in Germany

4. Asthma Patient Flow in France

5. Asthma Patient Flow in Spain

6. Asthma Patient Flow in Italy

7. Asthma Patient Flow in UK

