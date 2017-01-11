Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Anxiety Disorder epidemiology, Anxiety Disorder diagnosed patients, and Anxiety Disorder treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Anxiety Disorder derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Anxiety Disorder, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Anxiety Disorder market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Anxiety Disorder prevalence, Anxiety Disorder diagnosis rate, and Anxiety Disorder treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Anxiety Disorder Patient Flow

Anxiety Disorder Prevalence

Anxiety Disorder Diagnosed Patients

Anxiety Disorder Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Anxiety Disorder: Disease Definition

2. Anxiety Disorder Patient Flow in Europe

3. Anxiety Disorder Patient Flow in Germany

4. Anxiety Disorder Patient Flow in France

5. Anxiety Disorder Patient Flow in Spain

6. Anxiety Disorder Patient Flow in Italy

7. Anxiety Disorder Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rq3xmg/europe_anxiety

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005805/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Mental Health, Anxiety Drugs