$1.15 Billion Worldwide Public Safety Drones Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Worldwide Public Safety Drones Market [by Segments (Hardware, Software, Services); by Applications (Law Enforcement, Emergency Management, Firefighting, Search and Rescue, Medical, Others); by Regions]: Market Size and Forecasts (2017-2022)" report to their offering.

The report on the Public Safety Drones market provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts and opportunities of drones that cater to the public safety application ecosystem. The report also provides the market size and forecasts of public safety drones, categorized by segments - Hardware, Software, and Services.



The Public Safety Drones market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from government entities, agencies, manufacturers, contractors, and suppliers. The report also provides their preferences, priorities and perception of applications and adoption of drones in public safety applications. The study also covers key demand side ratings such as ratings for rotor types, drone software, applications, sensors, and deployment timeframes across regions for public safety drones.



The analysis in this report will help market participants, vendors, suppliers, system integrators, channel players, manufacturers, and value added resellers (VARs) to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.



Market Segmentation



- Hardware: Fixed Wing; Multi Rotor drones

- Software: Drone Mapping and Photogrammetry; Drone Management; Flight Planning and Control; Ground Station Software; Drone Data Analytics; Fleet Management; Drone Protection Software; Drone Detection and Tracking; and Others.

- Services: Rentals and Drones as a Service; and Professional Services

- Applications: Law Enforcement; Emergency Management; Firefighting; Search and Rescue; Emergency Medical Services; Others.

- Regions: North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, Central/Latin America and Asia-Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Public Safety Drones: Research Overview and Summary



1.1 Research Design

1.2 Market Introduction

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Public Safety Drones: Market Size and Forecast by Segments



2.1 Market Overview and Trends

2.2 Hardware

2.3 Software

2.4 Services



3 Public Safety Drones: Market Size and Forecast by Applications



3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Law Enforcement

3.3 Emergency Management

3.4 Firefighting

3.5 Search and Rescue

3.6 Emergency Medical Services

3.7 Others



4 Public Safety Drones: Market Size and Forecasts by Regions



5. Public Safety Drones: Market Participants and Demand Trends



5.1 Supply Side - Player Profiles and Markets

5.2 Demand Side Analysis - Regional Ratings



Companies Mentioned



- 3D Robotics

- AeroVironment

- Aeryon

- DJI

- Detroit Aircraft

- Draganfly

- Drone Systems

- Elistair

- Maxsur

- NMotion UAS

- RMUS

- Sentera



