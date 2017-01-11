Global Energy and the Environment Nanotechnology Report 2016: Opportunities, Markets, Applications, Technologies and Companies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nanotechnology for Energy and the Environment: Global Opportunity, Markets, Applications, Technologies and Companies" report to their offering.

Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Offer New Sustainable Solutions for Renewable Energy and Environmental Challenges

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials will play an important role in all aspects of the energy and environment sectors, offering new, sustainable solutions for renewable energy and environmental challenges.



A number of products have been commercially developed and more are coming onto the market in:



Energy conversion:



- New generation of highly efficient solar cells

- Fuel cells

- Thermoelectric devices

- Nanocomposites for stronger and lighter wind energy blades

- Wearable energy harvesting



Energy storage:



- Rechargeable batteries

- Supercapacitors

- Catalysts for optimizing fuel production



Energy saving:



- Aerogel insulation

- Energy saving smart glass for buildings

- LED and OLED lighting



Nanotechnology will also impact the environmental filtration and remediation industries via:



- Safe water purification, filtration and desalination through cheap and portable nanotechnology filters

- Air filtration for removal of domestic and outdoor air pollutants

- Adsorbents and catalysts to remove contaminants



Nanotechnology will also contribute to other areas of sustainability such as biodegrabable and environmentally friendly biopackaging, biocomposites, and bio-based coatings and paints with the properties of non-bio based products.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Green Nanotechnology

1.2 Energy Conversion

1.3 Energy Storage

1.4 Energy Saving



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Commercial Impact Rating System

2.2 Market Challenges Rating System



3 Introduction

3.1 Properties of Nanomaterials

3.2 Categorization



4 Nanomaterials Regulations

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 Reach

4.1.2 Biocidal Products Regulation

4.1.3 National Nanomaterials Registers

4.1.4 Cosmetics Regulation

4.1.5 Food Safety

4.2 United States

4.2.1 Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)

4.3 Asia

4.3.1 Japan

4.3.2 South Korea

4.3.3 Taiwan

4.3.4 Australia



5 Batteries

5.1 Market Drivers and Trends

5.1.1 Growth in Personal Electronics, Electric Vehicles and Smart Grids Markets

5.1.2 Reduce Dependence on Lithium

5.1.3 Shortcomings of Existing Battery and Supercapacitor Technology

5.1.4 Reduced Costs for Widespread Application

5.1.5 Power Sources for Flexible Electronics

5.2 Applications

5.2.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries (LIB)

5.2.2 Lithium-Air Batteries

5.2.3 Sodium-Ion Batteries

5.2.4 Magnesium Batteries

5.3 Market Size and Opportunity

5.3.1 Total Market Size

5.3.2 Nanotechnology Opportunity

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Product Developers 52-83 (58 Company Profiles)



6 Filtration and Environmental Remediation

6.1 Market Drivers and Trends

6.1.1 Water Shortage and Population Growth

6.1.2 Need for Improved and Low Cost Membrane Technology

6.1.3 Need for Improved Groundwater Treatment Technologies

6.1.4 Cost and Efficiency

6.1.5 Growth in the Air Filter Market

6.1.6 Need for Environmentally, Safe Filters

6.2 Applications

6.2.1 Desalination and Water Filtration

6.2.2 Airborne Filters

6.2.3 Gas Separation

6.3 Market Size and Opportunity

6.3.1 Total Market Size

6.3.2 Nanotechnology Opportunity

6.4 Market Challenges

6.4.1 Uniform Pore Size and Distribution

6.4.2 Cost

6.5 Product Developers 96-118 (44 Company Profiles)



7 Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Storage

7.1 Market Drivers and Trends

7.1.1 Need for Alternative Energy Sources

7.1.2 Demand From Transportation and Portable and Stationary Power Sectors

7.1.3 Temperature Problems With Current Fuel Cell Technology

7.1.4 Reducing Corrosion Problems

7.1.5 Limitations of Platinum

7.1.6 Reducing Cost and Increasing Reliability of Current Fuel Cell Technology

7.2 Applications

7.2.1 Fuel Cells

7.2.2 Hydrogen Storage

7.3 Market Size and Opportunity

7.3.1 Total Market Size

7.3.2 Nanotechnology Opportunity

7.4 Market Challenges

7.5 Product Developers 127-135 (16 Company Profiles)



8 Lighting and UCD

8.1 Market Drivers and Trends

8.1.1 Need to Develop Low-Cost Lighting

8.1.2 Environmental Regulation

8.1.3 Limited Efficiency of Phosphors in Leds

8.1.4 Shortcomings With Led Lighting Technologies

8.1.5 Improving Flexibility

8.1.6 Improving Performance and Costs of UV-LEDs

8.2 Applications

8.3 Market Size and Opportunity

8.3.1 Total Market Size

8.3.2 Nanotechnology Opportunity

8.4 Market Challenges

8.5 Product Developers 142-150 (17 Company Profiles)



9 Green Packaging

9.1 Market Drivers and Trends

9.1.1 Rise in Demand for Environmentally Sustainable Packaging

9.1.2 Shortcoming of Packaging Biopolymers

9.1.3 High Demand for Packaging Films Resistant to Oxygen and Moisture to Increase Shelf Life

9.1.4 Growth in Active Packaging

9.1.5 Anti-Microbial Packaging Biofilm Market is Growing

9.1.6 Need for Improved Barrier Packaging

9.1.7 Growth in Barrier Food Packaging Sector

9.2 Applications

9.3 Market Size and Opportunity

9.3.1 Total Market Size

9.3.2 Nanotechnology Opportunity

9.4 Market Challenges

9.5 Product Developers 163-181 (36 Company Profiles)



10 Solar

10.1 Market Drivers and Trends

10.1.1 Need for New Materials and Novel Devices

10.1.2 Need for Cost-Effective Solar Energy for Wider Adoptions

10.1.3 Varying Environmental Conditions Require New Coating Technology

10.2 Applications

10.2.1 Solar Cells

10.2.2 Solar Water Splitting

10.2.3 Solar Coatings

10.3 Market Size and Opportunity

10.3.1 Total Market Size

10.3.2 Nanotechnology Opportunity

10.4 Market Challenges

10.5 Product Developers 194-211 (34 Company Profiles)



11 Supercapacitors

11.1 Market Drivers and Trends

11.1.1 Reducing Costs

11.1.2 Demand From Portable Electronics

11.1.3 Inefficiencies of Standard Battery Technology

11.1.4 Problems With Activated Carbon

11.2 Applications

11.3 Market Size and Opportunity

11.3.1 Total Market Size

11.3.2 Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Opportunity

11.4 Market Challenges

11.5 Product Developers 217-222 (9 Company Profiles)



12 Catalysts

12.1 Applications

12.2 Product Developers 226-227 (3 Company Profiles)



13 Wind Energy

13.1 Market Drivers and Trends

13.1.1 Need for Improved Polymer Composites

13.1.2 Need for Protective Coatings Offshore Ocean Wind and Marine Energy Structures

13.2 Applications

13.2.1 Nanocomposites

13.2.2 Nanosensors

13.2.3 Nanocoatings

13.3 Product Developers 232-234 (5 Company Profiles)



14 Thermoelectrics

14.1 Market Drivers and Trends

14.1.1 Need for Clean Energy

14.1.2 Lack of Efficiency of Conducting Polymers

14.1.3 Limitations of Current Materials

14.2 Applications

14.3 Product Developers 238 (5 Company Profiles)



