Global Energy and the Environment Nanotechnology Report 2016: Opportunities, Markets, Applications, Technologies and Companies - Research and Markets

Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Offer New Sustainable Solutions for Renewable Energy and Environmental Challenges
Nanotechnology and nanomaterials will play an important role in all aspects of the energy and environment sectors, offering new, sustainable solutions for renewable energy and environmental challenges.
A number of products have been commercially developed and more are coming onto the market in:
Energy conversion:
- New generation of highly efficient solar cells
- Fuel cells
- Thermoelectric devices
- Nanocomposites for stronger and lighter wind energy blades
- Wearable energy harvesting
Energy storage:
- Rechargeable batteries
- Supercapacitors
- Catalysts for optimizing fuel production
Energy saving:
- Aerogel insulation
- Energy saving smart glass for buildings
- LED and OLED lighting
Nanotechnology will also impact the environmental filtration and remediation industries via:
- Safe water purification, filtration and desalination through cheap and portable nanotechnology filters
- Air filtration for removal of domestic and outdoor air pollutants
- Adsorbents and catalysts to remove contaminants
Nanotechnology will also contribute to other areas of sustainability such as biodegrabable and environmentally friendly biopackaging, biocomposites, and bio-based coatings and paints with the properties of non-bio based products.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Green Nanotechnology
1.2 Energy Conversion
1.3 Energy Storage
1.4 Energy Saving
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Commercial Impact Rating System
2.2 Market Challenges Rating System
3 Introduction
3.1 Properties of Nanomaterials
3.2 Categorization
4 Nanomaterials Regulations
4.1 Europe
4.1.1 Reach
4.1.2 Biocidal Products Regulation
4.1.3 National Nanomaterials Registers
4.1.4 Cosmetics Regulation
4.1.5 Food Safety
4.2 United States
4.2.1 Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)
4.3 Asia
4.3.1 Japan
4.3.2 South Korea
4.3.3 Taiwan
4.3.4 Australia
5 Batteries
5.1 Market Drivers and Trends
5.1.1 Growth in Personal Electronics, Electric Vehicles and Smart Grids Markets
5.1.2 Reduce Dependence on Lithium
5.1.3 Shortcomings of Existing Battery and Supercapacitor Technology
5.1.4 Reduced Costs for Widespread Application
5.1.5 Power Sources for Flexible Electronics
5.2 Applications
5.2.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries (LIB)
5.2.2 Lithium-Air Batteries
5.2.3 Sodium-Ion Batteries
5.2.4 Magnesium Batteries
5.3 Market Size and Opportunity
5.3.1 Total Market Size
5.3.2 Nanotechnology Opportunity
5.4 Market Challenges
5.5 Product Developers 52-83 (58 Company Profiles)
6 Filtration and Environmental Remediation
6.1 Market Drivers and Trends
6.1.1 Water Shortage and Population Growth
6.1.2 Need for Improved and Low Cost Membrane Technology
6.1.3 Need for Improved Groundwater Treatment Technologies
6.1.4 Cost and Efficiency
6.1.5 Growth in the Air Filter Market
6.1.6 Need for Environmentally, Safe Filters
6.2 Applications
6.2.1 Desalination and Water Filtration
6.2.2 Airborne Filters
6.2.3 Gas Separation
6.3 Market Size and Opportunity
6.3.1 Total Market Size
6.3.2 Nanotechnology Opportunity
6.4 Market Challenges
6.4.1 Uniform Pore Size and Distribution
6.4.2 Cost
6.5 Product Developers 96-118 (44 Company Profiles)
7 Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Storage
7.1 Market Drivers and Trends
7.1.1 Need for Alternative Energy Sources
7.1.2 Demand From Transportation and Portable and Stationary Power Sectors
7.1.3 Temperature Problems With Current Fuel Cell Technology
7.1.4 Reducing Corrosion Problems
7.1.5 Limitations of Platinum
7.1.6 Reducing Cost and Increasing Reliability of Current Fuel Cell Technology
7.2 Applications
7.2.1 Fuel Cells
7.2.2 Hydrogen Storage
7.3 Market Size and Opportunity
7.3.1 Total Market Size
7.3.2 Nanotechnology Opportunity
7.4 Market Challenges
7.5 Product Developers 127-135 (16 Company Profiles)
8 Lighting and UCD
8.1 Market Drivers and Trends
8.1.1 Need to Develop Low-Cost Lighting
8.1.2 Environmental Regulation
8.1.3 Limited Efficiency of Phosphors in Leds
8.1.4 Shortcomings With Led Lighting Technologies
8.1.5 Improving Flexibility
8.1.6 Improving Performance and Costs of UV-LEDs
8.2 Applications
8.3 Market Size and Opportunity
8.3.1 Total Market Size
8.3.2 Nanotechnology Opportunity
8.4 Market Challenges
8.5 Product Developers 142-150 (17 Company Profiles)
9 Green Packaging
9.1 Market Drivers and Trends
9.1.1 Rise in Demand for Environmentally Sustainable Packaging
9.1.2 Shortcoming of Packaging Biopolymers
9.1.3 High Demand for Packaging Films Resistant to Oxygen and Moisture to Increase Shelf Life
9.1.4 Growth in Active Packaging
9.1.5 Anti-Microbial Packaging Biofilm Market is Growing
9.1.6 Need for Improved Barrier Packaging
9.1.7 Growth in Barrier Food Packaging Sector
9.2 Applications
9.3 Market Size and Opportunity
9.3.1 Total Market Size
9.3.2 Nanotechnology Opportunity
9.4 Market Challenges
9.5 Product Developers 163-181 (36 Company Profiles)
10 Solar
10.1 Market Drivers and Trends
10.1.1 Need for New Materials and Novel Devices
10.1.2 Need for Cost-Effective Solar Energy for Wider Adoptions
10.1.3 Varying Environmental Conditions Require New Coating Technology
10.2 Applications
10.2.1 Solar Cells
10.2.2 Solar Water Splitting
10.2.3 Solar Coatings
10.3 Market Size and Opportunity
10.3.1 Total Market Size
10.3.2 Nanotechnology Opportunity
10.4 Market Challenges
10.5 Product Developers 194-211 (34 Company Profiles)
11 Supercapacitors
11.1 Market Drivers and Trends
11.1.1 Reducing Costs
11.1.2 Demand From Portable Electronics
11.1.3 Inefficiencies of Standard Battery Technology
11.1.4 Problems With Activated Carbon
11.2 Applications
11.3 Market Size and Opportunity
11.3.1 Total Market Size
11.3.2 Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Opportunity
11.4 Market Challenges
11.5 Product Developers 217-222 (9 Company Profiles)
12 Catalysts
12.1 Applications
12.2 Product Developers 226-227 (3 Company Profiles)
13 Wind Energy
13.1 Market Drivers and Trends
13.1.1 Need for Improved Polymer Composites
13.1.2 Need for Protective Coatings Offshore Ocean Wind and Marine Energy Structures
13.2 Applications
13.2.1 Nanocomposites
13.2.2 Nanosensors
13.2.3 Nanocoatings
13.3 Product Developers 232-234 (5 Company Profiles)
14 Thermoelectrics
14.1 Market Drivers and Trends
14.1.1 Need for Clean Energy
14.1.2 Lack of Efficiency of Conducting Polymers
14.1.3 Limitations of Current Materials
14.2 Applications
14.3 Product Developers 238 (5 Company Profiles)
