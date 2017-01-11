LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Land Securities Group PLC (LSE: LAND) (OTCQX: LSGOF)

11 January 2017

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

The Company has today been notified that in respect of its second interim dividend for the 2016/17 financial year paid on 6 January 2017, Dame Alison Carnwath acquired the following Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Shares") through her participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"):

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PDMR name Number of Date Purchase Total (position) Shares acquired price per beneficial acquired Share interest in Shares following this acquisition ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dame Alison 1,260 6 January 2017 1055.48p 151,338 Carnwath (Chairman) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Company confirms that the PDMR's notification obligations under the Market Abuse Regulations have been satisfied.

